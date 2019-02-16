Art fests, boat shows delight South Florida residents, visitors on holiday weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s a weekend of fun across South Florida. From gorgeous views and massive yachts to unique art from around the world, there’s something for everyone.

Starting on the water, the Miami International Boat Show sailed back to Virginia Key this year.

Visitors told 7News there’s just something unique about the Magic City.

“It’s amazing, an energy in Miami that you don’t get anywhere else,” said Jessica Dalport, who is visiting from California.​

Going on 78 years, the Miami International Boat Show offers everything from sailboats to something with a little more power.

“There’s a lot of things that’s here for everybody,” said attendee Jim Schneider.

Across the bay, the Miami Yacht Show has a new home in downtown Miami.

From glitz and glamour to vessels hundreds of feet long, the event’s new location makes it easier for buyers to set sail.

“Being in the heart of Miami is really special and very important to us, and very important to the industry as well,” said a Miami Yacht Show spokesperson.

Those more inclined toward the arts can head over to Art Wynwood, which is being held just feet away from the Yacht Show.

The showcase encompasses dozens of galleries by artists from around the world.

“The art, the scene, the fashion, the food, the drinks, such a great place to be,” said Dalport.

Meanwhile, hundreds of art lovers of all ages flocked to Coconut Grove for the long-running Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The massive, family-friendly event has dominated the Presidents’ Day weekend.

“It’s a fantastic day, a great experience,” said an attendee.

