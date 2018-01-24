Art Fair takes you by waterway to art-filled mansions

From the River Thames to Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway. Every weekend, boaters enjoy cruising the canals of Fort Lauderdale. Now, the Venice of America is home to a very unique art show. For more, we’ve got a man whose favorite trip was on the birth canal — Chris Van Vliet.

If you’re a fan of art and amazing homes, your ship has come in. This art show lets you hit the water and tour some of those incredible million dollar homes. Best of all, you don’t have to drive.

Every year, Art Basel takes over Miami with events all over town.

Art Fort Lauderdale offers a more intimate experience.

Andrew Martineau, founder: “We wanted to create an art fair that highlighted the assets of the city.”

The fair takes advantage of Fort Lauderdale’s canals and waterfront mansions to create a one of a kind art experience.

Andrew Martineau: “It’s a four-day art fair that takes people on the waterway, visiting five vacant luxury homes.”

To get to the next gallery, just get on board.

Andrew Martineau: “The water taxi takes them around from property to property. We have five homes they’ll visit. The water taxi is gonna be coming around in about 30 to 45-minute increments.”

And the art on display is all over the map.

Andrew Martineau: “Just really a series of different kinds of pieces like epoxies, traditional paintings. There’s also artists from all different ages.”

Salvatore Zagami, artist: “I see the idea as the merging architecture with nature and art. It’s such a beautiful, unique idea. I think the only other place in the world that can do this is maybe Venice.

Florencia Clement De Grandprey, artist: “You get to experience several things on different levels. You’re not only having a boat ride, but then you get to these amazing mansions that wouldn’t ordinarily be open to the public.”

If you like what you see, everything at the show is for sale — including the houses.

Julie Jones-Bernard, realtor: “We are offering this house for $5 million, and it is newly completed.”

Best of all, you can see what that painting would look like in your house.

Well… if you had a $5 million mansion.

Andrew Martineau: “The fair experience for a lot of people is really hectic and busy. This experience is an experience in itself, so the journey is part of the experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Fort Lauderdale

801 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

​(954) 361-4998

http://www.artftlauderdale.com/

