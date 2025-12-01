MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel is returning to South Florida this week.

The annual art fair will bring together nearly 300 galleries from across the globe at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The fair will showcase modern and contemporary work, with a strong focus on voices from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Organizers said they aim to broaden cultural perspective and highlight how artists are responding to the world today.

Art Basel Miami runs Wednesday through Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

