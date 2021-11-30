MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel Miami Beach is back in action with a star-studded guest list.

Alicia Keys will guide a meditation event in the Design District, followed by a performance.

Lizzo will be performing for Amex at its platinum studio at The Miami Beach EDITION.

Cardi B is expected to be at The Goodtime Hotel for the launch of Whipshots — her whipped cream-infused vodka.

On the fashion front, Louis Vuitton will show the final collection of late designer Virgil Abloh.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.