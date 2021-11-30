MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel is back in Miami Beach after going online last year due to the pandemic.

The art show, one of the biggest in the world, is once again ready to reel in visitors.

Artists, art lovers and celebrities will be coming to visit from all over the world.

“I think this is pretty significant for the community,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “I want to commend the fair hosts.”

Some new guidelines are in place this year in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“We were quite concerned, specifically about the galleries from Africa because that’s where the travel bans are starting to be put in position, but fortunately for us, all of them were already in the air or here or were able to find solutions,” said Marc Spiegler, Art Basel.

“They have timed appearances, obviously, you’ve gotta have a COVID vaccination or a negative test. They’re even accelerating the air circulation in the building so they’re doing quite a bit to make sure that this is a safe experience,” said Gelber.

Tuesday and Wednesday are preview days at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Galleries will open to the public on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paintings, sculptures and even some performance art will be on display.

Officials said 253 galleries from around the world will be displaying art.

The event is expected to bring thousands to town and boost the local economy.

“Every hotel room is full, there are people enjoying our restaurants, the gourmet scene explodes,” said Bruce Orosz, with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People are buying art and spending money and enjoying our community.”

