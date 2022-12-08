MIAMI (WSVN) - A mural painted by students is now on display in Downtown Miami.

Miami Parking Authority on Wednesday unveiled a new Art Basel-inspired mural at the courthouse center garage along Northwest Third Street and North Miami Avenue.

Students from the New World School of the Arts turned the blank wall into abstract art.

The collaboration gave the young artists a chance to take their work to the streets.

“It’s a really great opportunity to be able to learn the whole process from start to finish of the mural, but also to be able to do it with our professor and our school and with each other,” said student artist Marie Franco.

Twelve students were picked to paint the mural. They began in August and worked all semester to finish the piece.

