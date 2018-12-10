MIAMI (WSVN) - An exhibit that opened in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood during Art Basel gave visitors a chance to see artwork that explores current challenges faced by the black community.

Art Africa was held over the past week at the Miami Arts Fair gallery off Northwest 10th Street and Second Avenue.

This year’s theme confronts what organizers called “stereotypes and ignorances,” labeling the exhibit “Black Art Matters.” It showcased the largest range of contemporary artists from the global black community.

