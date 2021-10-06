MIAMI (WSVN) - This year — your Arsht is turning 15, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

Call it quinceañera time for the Adrienne Arsht Center.

In honor of the occasion — and possibly to get a little publicity — the people at the Arsht are giving theater lovers a sweet deal.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “Sweet 15 is $15 tickets all year round for select performances. We’ve got more than thirty shows that are going to be available throughout the season. They’re gonna go fast. They’re limited tickets, but if you act quickly you can get $15 tickets to all kinds of shows.”

That’s no hype.

Plays, concerts, dance, solo shows — all kinds of terrific performances are up for grabs.

