Arroz con Pollo/ El Santo

The Chef: Hugo Mendoza

The Restaurant: El Santo

The Dish: Arroz con Pollo

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1 oz diced carrots

1 oz green peas

1 oz Peruvian corn

1 tsp chopped garlic

2 oz cilantro base (cilantro, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic blended in food processor until smooth)

1 oz julienned red peppers

2 oz chicken base reduction

salt and pepper to taste

half organic chicken

salsa criolla

3 oz aji amarillo aioli (aji amarillo, garlic, mayo)

Method of Preparation:

In a pan, add olive oil and allow it to warm.

Add garlic, steamed carrots, green peas and corn. Let it sauté and soften before adding the cilantro base.

Add rice (pre-cooked with oil and garlic), and chicken stock. Reduce heat to low, and allow to simmer until liquid is reduced.

Marinate chicken for 24 hours before seasoning and searing on grill. Finish in oven.

To Plate:

Serve rice on plate, top with chicken. Serve with salsa criolla and aji amarillo aioli on side.

El Santo

1620 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

786-360-6019

http://elsantomiami.com/

