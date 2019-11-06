Arroz con Pollo/ El Santo

(WSVN) - A chef serving up good food and fun at his South Florida restaurant. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Hugo Mendoza
The Restaurant: El Santo
The Dish: Arroz con Pollo
Ingredients:
1 cup basmati rice
1 oz diced carrots
1 oz green peas
1 oz Peruvian corn
1 tsp chopped garlic
2 oz cilantro base (cilantro, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic blended in food processor until smooth)
1 oz julienned red peppers
2 oz chicken base reduction
salt and pepper to taste
half organic chicken
salsa criolla
3 oz aji amarillo aioli (aji amarillo, garlic, mayo)
Method of Preparation:
- In a pan, add olive oil and allow it to warm.
- Add garlic, steamed carrots, green peas and corn. Let it sauté and soften before adding the cilantro base.
- Add rice (pre-cooked with oil and garlic), and chicken stock. Reduce heat to low, and allow to simmer until liquid is reduced.
- Marinate chicken for 24 hours before seasoning and searing on grill. Finish in oven.
To Plate:
Serve rice on plate, top with chicken. Serve with salsa criolla and aji amarillo aioli on side.
El Santo
1620 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
786-360-6019
http://elsantomiami.com/
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.