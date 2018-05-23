Arroz Chaufa/Three Wynwood

(WSVN) - A delicious meal you can make — with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Norman Van Aken

The Restaurant: Three Wynwood, Miami

The Dish: Arroz Chaufa

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked jasmine or basmati rice (follow directions on package)

1 Tablespoon canola oil

5 ounces raw, broken up hot or mild style Italian sausage

1 cup onion, peeled and chopped medium

1 Scotch bonnet (or Thai or other hot) chile, seeded and stemmed, minced

1/2 Tablespoon minced ginger

4 scallions, trimmed and cut cross-wise into rings

2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

3/4 Cup cauliflower florets, blanched or par roasted until just tender (can substitute with broccoli)

1 whole Kaffir lime leaf (can substitute with lime zest)

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

3 Tablespoons mirin

1 Tablespoon fish sauce

1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1/2-1 Tablespoon Sriracha (optional)

2 eggs, lightly scrambled, cooled completely and then chopped

1 Tablespoon Thai (or Italian) basil, picked and roughly chopped

1 Tablespoon cilantro, picked and roughly chopped

1 Tablespoon mint, picked and roughly chopped

Soy sauce, to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Cook rice ahead; using directions on package.

– Preheat a wok to medium high.

– Add the sausage meat, and stir-fry for one minute or until just about cooked through. Add the onion and allow to soften. Now add the Scotch bonnet, ginger, scallion and garlic. Stir well.

– Add the kaffir lime leaf and cooked rice. Stir, shake and turn the rice until it is hot.

– Add sesame oil. Continue to stir-fry.

– Add mirin, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar and sriracha.

– Continue on the heat. Now add the cooked egg, cooked cauliflower and herbs.

– Cook for one more minute. Add the soy sauce. Stir. Taste. Reserve.

To Plate:

Scoop mixture into bowl or plate.

Serves:

Yields 3 1/2 cups.

Serving Suggestion:

Rosé wine

Three Wynwood by Norman Van Aken

50 NW 24th St Suite 101

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 748-4540

threewynwood.com

