Arroz Chaufa/Three Wynwood

(WSVN) - A delicious meal you can make — with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Norman Van Aken
The Restaurant: Three Wynwood, Miami
The Dish: Arroz Chaufa
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked jasmine or basmati rice (follow directions on package)
1 Tablespoon canola oil
5 ounces raw, broken up hot or mild style Italian sausage
1 cup onion, peeled and chopped medium
1 Scotch bonnet (or Thai or other hot) chile, seeded and stemmed, minced
1/2 Tablespoon minced ginger
4 scallions, trimmed and cut cross-wise into rings
2 Tablespoons garlic, minced
3/4 Cup cauliflower florets, blanched or par roasted until just tender (can substitute with broccoli)
1 whole Kaffir lime leaf (can substitute with lime zest)
1 Tablespoon sesame oil
3 Tablespoons mirin
1 Tablespoon fish sauce
1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1/2-1 Tablespoon Sriracha (optional)
2 eggs, lightly scrambled, cooled completely and then chopped
1 Tablespoon Thai (or Italian) basil, picked and roughly chopped
1 Tablespoon cilantro, picked and roughly chopped
1 Tablespoon mint, picked and roughly chopped
Soy sauce, to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Cook rice ahead; using directions on package.
– Preheat a wok to medium high.
– Add the sausage meat, and stir-fry for one minute or until just about cooked through. Add the onion and allow to soften. Now add the Scotch bonnet, ginger, scallion and garlic. Stir well.
– Add the kaffir lime leaf and cooked rice. Stir, shake and turn the rice until it is hot.
– Add sesame oil. Continue to stir-fry.
– Add mirin, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar and sriracha.
– Continue on the heat. Now add the cooked egg, cooked cauliflower and herbs.
– Cook for one more minute. Add the soy sauce. Stir. Taste. Reserve.
To Plate:
Scoop mixture into bowl or plate.
Serves:
Yields 3 1/2 cups.
Serving Suggestion:
Rosé wine
Three Wynwood by Norman Van Aken
50 NW 24th St Suite 101
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 748-4540
threewynwood.com
