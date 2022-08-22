A couple of suspected crooks who targeted a big celebrity have been busted in South Florida.

Officials made the arrests in connection to a burglary at Mariah Carey’s Atlanta home.

Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were taken into custody in Miami-Dade and will be sent back to Georgia.

Police said the group is responsible for a string of armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in the area — mostly at high profile homes.

