Arianne Brown designs hand-painted resort wear for Ramona LaRue collection

When you hit the pool or the beach this summer — having a great swimsuit is a must, but you also need a cover up. Deco’s checking out a local designer who has hand-painted designs that are truly wild.

South Florida designer Arianne Brown is a force of nature.

And at Miami Beach’s Marseilles Hotel, Arianne showed Deco how she’s bringing plant and animal inspired looks to her brand Ramona LaRue.

Arianne Brown, designer: “My Ramona LaRue trends for the season are based on animals, based on florals, very exaggerated hibiscus. I make two prints a month and it’s always inspired by nature. I hand-paint all of my prints.”

This is resort wear with a wild side.

It’s easy being green in this sheer cover up.

Arianne Brown: “The print is my hand-painted monstera deliciosa print. I like it because it’s an oversized leaf and each leaf is kind of unique in itself. It’s got a hoodie so you do have the option to cover your face or your hair.”

You’ll be a vision in red wearing this hibiscus flower print.

Arianne Brown: “This is actually a jumpsuit, it’s one size fits most. What I like about this is it has a parachute pant. I like the contrast between red and white. It’s not a bright red, it’s a muted red that goes into a brownish black.”

You can also rock the look in shorts and a top.

Arianne Brown: “It’s a cropped Soho top. It has a drawstring on the bottom with our late ’50s inspired, high waisted swim short.”

This trunk show is just getting started.

Who could forget this elephant inspired cover up?

Arianne Brown: “This is very pretty ’cause you have the mama elephant and the baby elephant, and these are the muted colors that are very in for the woman that doesn’t want to be flashy with bright color.”

Arianne Brown: “The elephants I did for save the elephants, obviously it means a lot to me.”

Thanks Ramona LaRue. Natural beauty has never been so easy.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ramona LaRue

https://www.ramonalarue.com/

