Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ music video breaks YouTube record held by BTS

(WSVN) - Ariana Grande’s music video for the new song “thank u, next” has broken a YouTube record for most views in 24 hours.

Within the first 24 hours, the music video was viewed over 50 million times.

Various romantic comedies of the early 2000s are referenced in the video, which features several celebrity appearances.

The record for most views within 24 hours was previously held by South Korean sensation BTS for the music video “Idol.”

Prior to that, Taylor Swift held the title with the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

