Ariana Grande will return to Miami for Sweetener tour

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ariana Grande performed two nights in a row at the American Airlines Arena less than a month ago and seems to have decided it wasn’t enough.

The pop sensation announced she will be adding an additional Sweetener tour stop in Miami later this year.

She will return to South Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 27, to perform at the American Airlines Arena.

General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 1, but Ticketmaster’s American Express Card Member Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

