(CNN) — Ariana Grande has brought some festive sparkle to young patients across Manchester in England once again, after donating gifts to children’s hospitals in the city this Christmas.

The One Last Time singer has had a long-standing relationship with Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity since the Manchester Arena attack in 2017, in which 22 people were killed.

On Monday, the hospital charity took to social media sharing pictures of dozens of colorful gifts beneath a Christmas tree, and thanking the pop singer.

“Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande,” it posted on its Twitter and Instagram pages.

The donated gifts were distributed to babies, children and teenagers on pediatric wards at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in the Instagram post.

“We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart,” she added.

Last year, the 29-year-old gifted 1,000 presents to children in Manchester who were patients over Christmas, and in 2020, gave a £100 ($120.82) Amazon voucher to every young patient at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary, according to local media outlet Manchester Evening News.

Over the past five years, Grande has maintained close ties with Manchester, even becoming an honorary citizen following her One Love Manchester benefit concert, held to raise money for the victims of the Arena attack just weeks after the bombing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.