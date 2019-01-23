Ariana Grande releases tracklist for upcoming ‘Thank U, Next’ album

Ariana Grande released the track list for her upcoming album “Thank U, Next” on Instagram Tuesday night.

“Thank U, Next” will be Grande’s fifth album said to drop on Feb. 8.

The album will be available for pre-order on Friday.

The post comes early since the pop star told a fan on Twitter on Monday that she would be releasing the cover and track list on Friday.

She also answered several other tweet inquiries about the songs on the album.

Grande also said that “7 Rings” would be the last song released before the album’s official release.

“Thank U, Next” will be the 25-year-old singer’s second album in six months.

