Ariana Grande releases new single ‘No Tears Left to Cry’

(CNN) — Ariana Grande is back.

The singer released a track called “No Tears Left to Cry” on Thursday night, just days after teasing that she was gearing up to release new music.

On Tuesday, Grande tweeted a to-the-point, “missed you.” And followed up with a message that teased the new song’s title, written upside-down.

The tweet turned out to be a tease of what fans would see in the music video, which features Grande in gravity-defying conditions.

The song marks something of a grand return for the singer.

Her last studio album, “Dangerous Woman” was released in 2016.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber carried out an attack in Manchester, England, just as one of Grande’s concerts was letting out. Twenty-two people, including many children, died and close to 60 were injured.

Grande suspended her tour and arranged a benefit concert in the days that followed.

She resumed touring weeks later and wrapped up the final leg in September.

After keeping a fairly low profile following her tour’s end, she resurfaced at March for Our Lives last month.

While no release date has been set for Grande’s new album, after the release of “No Tears Left to Cry,” the location on her Twitter biography changed to “Honeymoon Ave,” leading some to speculate that could be the title.

This upcoming record will be her fourth studio album.

