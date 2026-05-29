(WSVN) - Ariana Grande’s new era has officially bloomed.

The Grammy winner and Oscar nominee on Friday released “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” the first single from her upcoming eighth studio album, “Petal.”

The track arrives ahead of the album’s July 31 release, with a music video set to drop Monday.

Grande, 32, is also set to hit the road next month for “The Eternal Sunshine Tour,” and she will be performing at Amerant Bank Arena on June 30, July 2 and 3.

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