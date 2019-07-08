Ariana Grande pens letter to fans after videos show her crying on stage

(CNN) — Videos released on social media showed Ariana Grande crying onstage at a recent concert.

The “thank u, next” singer was seen in the video appearing to struggle getting through a song. Fans took to Twitter showing their support and concern for Grande who then tweeted out a long letter Sunday.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness,” the letter said.

Grande, 26, said she was “grateful for the sea of love” she has around her.

“No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started,” her letter read.

Grande said she shared the letter because she wants fans to know that “if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job and healing/taking care of yourself at the same time.”

Grande’s breakdown onstage follows two tough years for the singer.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, in May 2017.

“May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” Grande wrote in a letter to fans that appeared in a YouTube Premium docuseries, which followed her through her “Dangerous Woman Tour.”

Grande has opened up about her struggles since the bombing, saying she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Then in 2018, Grande was hit with the loss of Aretha Franklin and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose.

Mac Miller died in September. Grande dated Miller for two years. In an Instagram post after his death, Grande called Miller her “dearest friend.”

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” Grande’s post read. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

Aretha Franklin died in August 2018. The young singer delivered two emotional performances in honor of Franklin, one on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and the other at Franklin’s funeral.

The deaths of Franklin and Miller both occurred while Grande was dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The two announced their engagement in June 2018 and then called it quits in October.

Grande’s supporters expressed concern for her on social media in April and with this most recent incident. Many were urging her to take time away from the spotlight to heal.

“I will not put myself in harms way. I’m healing thru this experience & happy to be doing it with u by my side,” Grande tweeted in May. “Sometimes we have waves of sadness! that’s okay. I’m not afraid of it.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.