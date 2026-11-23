(CNN) — It’s been a tough year for Ariana Grande. In September, she opted to take a brief step back from the public eye at the end of her global concert tour after drawing scrutiny for her shrinking frame. She also dropped out of a musical with Jonathan Bailey, prompting the entire production to fall apart. And her love life continues to draw outsize attention and criticism.

Yet she’s ending the year on a high note.

In “Focker In-Law,” Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro for the latest film in the 26-year-old “Meet the Parents” franchise, and more than holds her own against the industry icons. Her casting is a masterstroke, at once refreshing the series for new fans and enlivening it with her endless on-screen charisma. Although her character doesn’t sing (that burden is left to Stiller, who crashes a song in one excruciatingly awkward scene), Grande is given ample room to further expand and spotlight the comedy skills she honed via her Oscar-nominated turn in “Wicked” and her three stints hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The performance is a powerful reminder of what makes Grande such a consummate entertainer and comic actor.

“Ari is slight of stature, but she is a powerhouse,” said John Hamburg, the film’s writer and director.

Grande threw herself into the project with ease, according to Hamburg, despite it being just her second leading feature film role. He recalled that on the first day or so of filming, she had to shoot a pivotal moment that revealed her character’s potentially sociopathic side. It was a tough scene — Grande’s character, a former hostage negotiator, takes twisted glee in inventing a story about someone plummeting from a bridge — and Hamburg said he apologized to the actress for scheduling it so early in the shoot. He soon realized he had nothing to worry about. “She just went for it,” Hamburg said in a video call from London, where he was attending the movie’s UK premiere. “And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna make my job easy.’”

In “Focker In-Law,” which opens the day before Thanksgiving, 33-year-old Grande plays Olivia Jones, the new girlfriend of Henry Focker (Skyler Gisondo). In a delightful twist on the first film in the series — and a rather rude reminder of just how many years have passed since it premiered in 2000 — it’s now Henry’s turn to bring home his romantic partner to meet his parents (played by Ben Stiller and Teri Polo) and grandparents (Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner). (Stiller’s character, Greg, marvels with some horror that he’s now older than De Niro’s Jack was in the original.) The family is gathering on Long Island to celebrate Jack’s 80th birthday, but Greg takes an almost instant dislike to Olivia — a confident former FBI agent turned corporate CEO whisperer — believing she’s manipulating his 26-year-old baby boy. What feels particularly unfair to Greg — who had to battle over three previous films to win the begrudged respect and love of his father-in-law — is that Jack seems to be under Olivia’s spell, too.

Olivia is both the love interest audiences should be rooting for and the main antagonist to Greg. They should root for her, while also not fully trusting her — a tough assignment for any actor. But Grande weaponizes her diminutive stature to great effect, with a firecracker confidence that makes clear neither she nor her character should be underestimated.

“She’s got to play all these sides. I think she really does deep work on the arc of the character, and then you combine that with great comic timing,” said Hamburg. “All that adds up to like this complex character who I think can be romantic, be funny and be a little scary as well.”

A new dynamic

Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three films, said that when he began kicking around ideas for a return to the franchise, he knew he needed to do something different than just having Greg and Jack at odds with one another again. He liked the idea of Greg having aged into Jack’s role, but couldn’t decide whether it would be Greg’s son or daughter who would be bringing home a partner. “It will be a different dynamic than we’ve seen before,” he said of his ultimate decision to introduce Olivia, and instead of being insecure and anxious like Greg was, “she’s incredibly confident and very good at many things. And most importantly, and most threatening to Greg, Jack Byrnes instantly loves her.”

With this type of mid-budget, star-led comedy now mostly relegated to streaming services, the new movie feels both fresh to 2026 and a nostalgic reminder of the sort of comedy of errors that made the originals such successes. (All told, the three prior films netted more than $1.1 billion at the global box office.) There are plenty of slapstick sequences in which Stiller’s character can once again make a fool of himself, but at the heart sits a family dynamic that is familiar, if still uncomfortable.

Central to Grande’s performance is her own natural charisma, which she’s been developing since her breakout Broadway performance in 2008 at just 15 years old. The scenes in which her character is absent feel poorer for it — something Hamburg said the cast and crew also felt when Grande had to leave set for a few weeks to film the “Wicked” live musical special. “I was so sad. Like, I missed her!” said Hamburg. “I texted her a picture from the set: ‘This isn’t right not having you here!’”

“She’s got this ineffable quality: You can’t take your eyes off her, and you want to get to know her more, but she’s not going to let you know everything about her right away,” Hamburg added. “I thought that would work really well for Greg Focker and his presumptions about her in this story.”

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