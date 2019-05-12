Ariana Grande is the new face of Givenchy

(CNN) — It’s official. Givenchy confirmed that Ariana Grande is the new face of its 2019 Fall and Winter campaign that will be unveiled in July.

“A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today,” Givenchy said in a news release Friday.

“I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it,” Grande said in the release. “Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

The French luxury fashion house teased the announcement by posting a series of black and white silhouettes of a woman flipping her ponytail in slow motion.

The posts weren’t exactly cryptic, so the internet had a little fun with it.

“That’s definitely not Ariana Grande,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Is it Lebron James?” wrote another.

“It’s John Cena,” commented another.

Twitter users even edited Grande’s ponytail onto a variety of characters.

Grande is in the midst of her “Sweetener World Tour” and last month became the youngest singer to headline Coachella.

