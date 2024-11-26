(CNN) — Ariana Grande is sharing the magic of “Wicked” with her grandmother Marjorie “Nonna” Grande.

The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda the Good in the “Wicked” movie, made a pit stop in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida on Monday to see the movie with her Nonna, who turned 99 in October.

“Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories, showing a photo of herself sitting next to her grandmother and brother Frankie in a dimly lit movie theater.

Grande added that they saw the film at “the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend,” and gave her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who also stars in the movie as Boq, a shoutout for taking the photo.

She also shared a video of her Nonna smiling while watching Grande’s “Popular” musical number on the big screen.

“Thrilled to report when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that,’” the Grammy-winner wrote in another slide.

In March, Grande’s Nonna made history when she became the most-senior artist ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 at age 98, according to the music charting site. Her Nonna was cited on Grande’s song “Ordinary Things” as a featured artist. The track debuted on the chart at No. 55.

Grande stars alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, in “Wicked,” the cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical that recounts events in Oz that occurred before Dorothy’s arrival.

The Jon M. Chu-directed movie premiered in theaters on Friday and raked in an estimated $162 million at the box office worldwide during its opening weekend. It also became the third highest-grossing opening weekend of 2024 behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2.”

