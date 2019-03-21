Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (AP) — Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Festival organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event on Wednesday, saying more than 170 acts will play on eight stages in Grant Park along Lake Michigan. Other performers include Tame Impala, Flume, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and recent Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.

Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019

The festival runs August 1-4.

Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005 and attracts more than 100,000 people a day.

The Jane’s Addiction lead singer will play with Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra. There also will be performances by Slash, Shaquille O’Neal and Tenacious D.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.