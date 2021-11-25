(WSVN) - Raise your hand if you’ve loosened your belt after chowing down at Thanksgiving.

We’ve all been there. It’s not a pretty look.

It’s hard to dress cute after eating your weight in pie. Hard – but hardly impossible, and if it’s possible, please give me more of that pie!

When it comes to what to wear on turkey day, cozy meets classy.

Lauren Patao, Aria Rose: “In 2021 for holiday clothing and apparel, we are really looking for that comfort but a little bit more elevated.”

This year, go casual to hang out with the fam. Think stretchy waistbands and soft fabrics, and with a few quick changes, take your outfit out on the town.

Lauren Patao: “I think you can definitely dress up anything in your wardrobe. It all comes down to accessories, shoes, and the way you carry yourself.”

Deco headed to Aria Rose in Coral Gables to check out holiday looks you can wear in different ways.

Laura Patao: “One of the looks we have is a comfortable pair of faux leather joggers, which we are seeing a lot of this season. and you pair it with a nice bodysuit.”

Swap out the top and accessories, and you’re ready to paint the town red.

Laura Patao: “How we dress it up is a pair of black booties.”

And if bling is more your thing…

Lauren Patao: “The sequence joggers with a half zip-up is great to wear at home with a pair of sneakers and then dress it up with a knit sweetheart neckline for nighttime.”

The flowy “Smitten With You” dress looks good before, during and after dinner.

Lauren Patao: “We belted it because, in the beginning, you can belt it, because you haven’t eaten that much yet. Then, you release the belt. You can throw on a good pair of heels and it kind of transforms the look.”

The clothes at Aria Rose range from $30 to $100, so, shop ’til you drop!

Lauren Patao: “It’s easy to find those comfortable and fashionable pieces.”

