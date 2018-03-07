Arepas with Pork Belly & Chicken/Miranda Cuisine & Bar

A classic Venezuelan dish — with an Asian twist. Arepas are on the menu. If you’re not hungry yet, you will be! Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Pacheco

The Restaurant: Miranda Cuisine & Bar, Miami Springs

The Dish: Arepas with Pork Belly & Chicken

Ingredients:

2 cups PAN white cornmeal

1 1/4-2 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 pc boneless chicken legs

4 oz pork belly

4 oz Hoisin sauce

2 oz green onions

2 oz pickled onions

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, add the cornmeal with salt and water and mix well. Let the mix rest for 5 minutes and then take a small portion and prepare a round shape cake with your hands. Using a grill or flat top heated at 380° degrees, cook the arepa on each side for about 4 minutes. Place the arepas in the oven at 400° degrees for about 5 to 7 minutes.

Dice the chicken and pork belly in cubes. In a hot pan, cook the pork belly and render the pork belly fat for one minute. Add chicken to the pork belly fat and cook for five minutes, stirring often. Add the Hoisin sauce and cook one more minute then add green onions.

To Plate:

Open and fill the arepa with filling and top with pickled onions. Serve with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Serves: Makes 4 apepas

Serving Suggestion:

First Class Gin & Tonic (made with grapefruit juice, juniper, rosemary)

Miranda Cuisine & Bar

4299 NW 36th St.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

(786) 409-6490

www.mirandamiami.com/

