‘Aquaman,’ ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ to hit theaters this week

It’s the time of year to give Hollywood some thanks — thanks for a bountiful harvest of movies. And while you’ve been getting ready for Thanksgiving, Shireen has been busy cooking up this end of the year movie preview. Just leave some room for dessert.

Sarah Silverman (as Vanellope): “Ralph, isn’t this great?”

John C. Reilly (as Ralph): “No it’s nooooot!”

Fun for the entire family? The sequel to “Wreck It Ralph” called “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

John C. Reilly is back to voice Ralph, who finds himself on a journey inside the internet.

Taron Egerton (as Robin of Loxley): “This is our crusade.”

Adventure, action and love is waiting for you in the new “Robin Hood.”

Taron Egerton plays Robin, while Jamie Foxx stars as his loyal commander.

Margot Robbie (as Queen Elizabeth I): “You would have me depose a sister monarch?”

Guy Pearce (as Sir William Cecil): “It is either civil war there or civil war here.”

Things get tricky when there are two queens and one crown in “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Saoirse Ronan plays Queen Mary, while Margot Robbie transforms into Queen Elizabeth.

The duo duels it out to be the ultimate monarch.

The complicated relationship has Oscar written all over it.

Natalie Portman (as Celeste): “Please don’t follow me.”

Like artsy films?

“Vox Lux,” starring Oscar winner Natalie Portman, is a wild ride.

Natalie plays a music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting. She becomes famous after singing at the memorial service. Sixteen years later, she’s a mega pop star trying to make a comeback with a new album.

Ben Whishaw (as Michael Banks): “Mary?”

Emily Mortimer (as Jane Banks): “Poppins? You came back?”

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The nanny with magical skills surprisingly shows up during London’s great depression to visit Jane and her brother Michael.

And yep, they’re all grown-up.

Dan Bucatinsky (as Arthur): “It’s not easy getting a job for a woman your age.”

Dierdre Friel (as Ant): “Ohhhhhhh.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Maya): “Watch me.”

J-Lo returns to the big screen in “Second Act.”

The movie is kind of like “Working Girl” from back in the ’80s.

Jennifer plays a woman working a dead-end job, but gets an unexpected shot at a prestigious career when someone close to her recreates her life online. And let’s just say her resume is on fleek.

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “A son of the land and a son of the seas.”

Finally, Jason Momoa swims his way into theaters in the hugely anticipated “Aquaman.”

Amber Heard (as Mera): “Civilians will die unless you help us.”

But can he stop his brother from taking over the world?

Unknown character (in “Destroyer): “Placing our agent undercover, she’ll look right enough next to our guy.”

It’s Nicole Kidman like you’ve never seen her before in “Destroyer.”

The Oscar-winner plays a detective who goes undercover to expose a brutal gang.

The results are tragic. Years later, when the gang reemerges, she works her way back in to get revenge and confront her own demons.

Already at the box office, but totally worth seeing: “Green Book” and “Widows.”

