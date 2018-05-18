Appreciate waterfront life with Surfside’s Paddletopia Festival

South Florida is one of the best places in the world to go paddleboarding. An event this weekend promises to get you on the water, even if you’ve never stepped on a board. Deco’s getting a preview of the first ever Paddletopia Festival.

If you’ve ever wanted to cruise the waterways of South Florida on a stand-up paddleboard, now’s your chance.

The City of Surfside is hosting Paddletopia — an event where you’ll never be bored.

Sara Liss, Paddletopia Festival: “Paddletopia is Miami’s first-ever paddleboard festival where we bring together fitness and wellness activities and we have a pop-up paddleboard station.”

If you don’t know a paddle from a pool float — they’ve got you covered.

Instructors from Miami Beach Paddle Board will have you paddling like a pro.

Sara Liss: “Miami’s a perfect place to appreciate paddleboarding because it’s a non-motorized water sport. You don’t need a lot of skill. You can just get out on the paddleboard. It’s a very low learning curve.”

Along with plenty of food and drink, the event will feature vendors, product displays and fun for the whole family.

Sara Liss: “We’ve got fitness demos going on, we’ve got Sweat Studio Miami. We’ve got beautiful eco-fashion showcases, so brands showing off their Turkish towels, bags, resort wear, and everything is locally made or made sustainably.”

Lorena Miranda, vendor, “We are Sonder and Holliday. We are a travel and resort line of products that are sustainably sourced.”

But the focus will be on the water — honing your skills and enjoying the great outdoors.

Sara Liss: “And we have so many waterways and canals in our city, and it’s just an easy way to appreciate our nature and our waterfront life.”

Paddletopia takes place in Surfside this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Surfside’s Paddletopia Festival

https://www.townofsurfsidefl.gov/news-and-events/events-detail/2018/05/19/events/paddletopia!

