Soccer fans, get ready for an exclusive glimpse into the world of a legend.

The countdown begins as Apple TV+ prepares to premiere “Messi Meets America,” a six-part docuseries that delves deep into the life of Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi. The series is set to release its first three episodes worldwide on October 11, with more episodes to follow throughout the season.

“Messi Meets America” promises exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the iconic soccer superstar as he embraces his new role in Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF.

After two decades of incredible success in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, along with a FIFA World Cup win with the Argentina national team, Messi’s decision to join Major League Soccer sent shockwaves through the soccer world.

The documentary chronicles Messi’s journey, from sold-out crowds across America to his unforgettable last-minute game-winning goal in his debut match with Inter Miami CF. Viewers will witness Messi’s immersion in American soccer and his profound impact on the sport in North America.

Watch the full trailer here.

