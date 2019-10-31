Apple Music student subscribers get Apple TV+ for free

(WSVN) - Apple Music subscribers with a student account are getting an additional service free of charge.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld announced on Instagram Wednesday that Apple Music student plans will also receive a subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Steinfeld stars in “Dickinson,” one of the shows premiering on the platform.

Apple TV+ launches on Friday.

The platform features various original shows and movies like “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, “See” with Jason Momoa and “The Elephant Queen.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.