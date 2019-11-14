Apple Music Replay shows your favorite songs of the year

(WSVN) - The year is almost over, so Apple Music is offering a feature that gives you a new way to look back at some of your favorite tunes of 2019.

Apple Music Replay allows users to review songs, albums and artists they enjoyed the most.

It also creates playlists from years past, compiling a list of your favorite tracks since signing up for the service.

Playlists will be updated every Sunday to track how your music taste changes throughout the year.

