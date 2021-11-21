(WSVN) - Everyone loves desserts, especially during the holidays! We’re working out extra hard to be able to eat all that dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 packages large cinnamon rolls with icing
4 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 tbs. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 tbs. butter
2 Granny Smith apples, diced
1 cup brown sugar, packed
Vanilla ice cream, as topping
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Cut the cinnamon rolls dough into bite-sized pieces. Stack them and then make several cuts both ways. There should be about 9 pieces per roll. Set aside the icing.
- In a medium bowl, combine eggs, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla. Stir until smooth and set aside.
- In a pan over medium-high heat, combine butter, apples and brown sugar. Cook until the sugar starts to caramelize, about ten minutes. Remove from heat.
- Place the cinnamon roll pieces into a 9 x 9 baking dish. Pour the egg mixture on top, followed by the apples. Drizzle the reserved icing on top. (It’s easier if you melt the icing in the microwave.)
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Serve with ice cream on top.
Enjoy!
