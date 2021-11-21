(WSVN) - Everyone loves desserts, especially during the holidays. We’re working out extra hard to be able to eat all that dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 packages large cinnamon rolls with icing

4 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tbs. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbs. butter

2 Granny Smith apples, diced

1 cup brown sugar, packed

Vanilla ice cream, as topping

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Cut the cinnamon rolls dough into bite-sized pieces. Stack them and then make several cuts both ways. There should be about 9 pieces per roll. Set aside the icing.

In a medium bowl, combine eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla. Stir until smooth and set aside.

In a pan over medium-high heat, combine butter, apples and brown sugar. Cook until the sugar starts to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Place the cinnamon roll pieces into a 9 x 9 baking dish. Pour the egg mixture on top, followed by the apples. Drizzle the reserved icing on top. (It’s easier if you melt the icing in the microwave.)

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Serve with ice cream on top.

Enjoy!

