(WSVN) - Opening presents on Christmas morning is not the only reason to get out of bed Saturday.

The scent of french toast will have the family racing from the tree to the kitchen table. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Bob Nowell

The Restaurant: Steak 954, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Apple Bourbon French Toast

Ingredients:

Sugar

Water

Corn syrup

Bourbon

Heavy cream

Caramel

Cornstarch

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Salt

Pecan crumbles

Honey crisp apples

Vanilla extract

Lemon juice

Brioche bread

Half & half

Eggs

Milk

Vanilla beans

Method of Preparation:

Make the caramel first. Start with sugar and water. Add a little corn syrup.

When making the caramel, use a tall pot, turn off the flame, and then add the bourbon.

Let the mix cook for 30 seconds. Turn the flame back on, then add heavy cream.

Let it reduce, then set it aside. The caramel will thicken as it cools.

In a bowl, combine sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

Toss in sliced honey crisp apples. Mix it well.

Transfer apples into a pan, and add a little vanilla extract, lemon juice,water.

Cook over a medium flame for 5-10 minutes until the apples are caramelized.

Soak slices of brioche into the mix. Soak it in half & half, eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla beans and vanilla extract.

Put the soaked bread on the griddle, and let it cook on both sides.

Plate the french toast.

Pour the caramel over the toast. Then, top with the apples and a pecan crumble.

Finish the toast with powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.