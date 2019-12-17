Apple Arcade just got a lot cheaper, if you’re willing to pay for a whole year

(CNN) — Apple is slashing the annual price of Apple Arcade, its fledgling video game subscription service. The catch is you have to subscribe for 12 months to get the reduced price.

Apple Arcade’s new annual subscription costs $49.99 per year, which is about $10 cheaper than subscribing each month for 12 months. (Apple’s month subscription fee for Arcade remains $4.99.)

Customers can access the new pricing in the Account tab in the iOS App Store, in the upper right hand corner, by clicking on Subscriptions.

Apple didn’t immediately comment about why it made the change. The new annual subscription was first reported by German tech blog iFun.de.

Arcade launched in September and has more than 100 games, including “Pac-Man,” “Lego” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Apple differentiated its service from competitors by not allowing game makers to charge for in-app items, which are common in popular games like Candy Crush Saga or Fortnite.

The company is shifting its strategy to selling services as iPhone sales slow. It’s succeeding: Services sales, which include Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud, rose by more than 16% over the past year. Apple’s services business is now larger than any of the company’s other business units, other than the iPhone.

In addition to Apple Arcade, Apple also offers discounted annual subscription prices for its other services, including Apple Music and Apple TV+.

