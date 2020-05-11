AP film writer discusses movie theater reopenings, upcoming releases

Going to the movies in this country is pretty much at a standstill, but according to one of our favorite film experts, there are still plenty of big releases to look forward to.

The movie theater scene in SoFlo right now amounts to empty spaces and deafening silence but, fingers crossed, it won’t be this way forever.

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press film writer: “Theaters are talking about different seating arrangements, or maybe only certain capacities of people going into the theater, but I can see a lot of people really being eager to go back to the theater as soon as we’re given the green light.”

And AP film writer Lindsey Bahr tells Deco that Christopher Nolan’s espionage thriller, “Tenet,” should be at the top of your must-see list.

Elizabeth Debicki: “As I understand it, we’re trying to prevent World War III.”

Lindsey Bahr: “It supposedly has cost over $200 million to make. so it is a big-budget, big, fun Christopher Nolan summer film.”

It’s the last major movie that’s stood firm with its release date. Pretty much everything else has been pushed back, including “Mulan.”

Yifei Liu (as Mulan): “My father cannot fight, so I will take his place.”

Lindsey Bahr: “It’s such a perfect movie for a live-action remake. Some of these Disney animated turned live-action movies maybe aren’t. You wonder why they’re doing it. But this is like a big war epic.”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “The world needs you. You know what you need to do.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” finally flies into theaters in August.

Lindsey Bahr: “Obviously, it’s set in 1984 instead of World War I, so we’ll get to see Diana Prince in shoulder pads.”

Iconic.

Lindsey also says to be on the lookout for ScarJo in “Black Widow.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “I made my choice. I’m done running.”

Lindsey Bahr: “We’ll finally get to see Black Widow have her own standalone movie after all of these supporting roles in all the ‘Avengers’ films. I feel like people are excited about that.”

Then, “Top Gun: Maverick” will take off in theaters just in time for Christmas.

Tom Cruise (as Maverick): “Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking.”

Lindsey Bahr: “Should things open up, we’re gonna have a really rich and packed fall and winter movie season.”

By the way, Warner Bros. is reportedly considering whether to push back the July release of “Tenet.” The studio is expected to make a decision soon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.