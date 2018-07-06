The stars of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will be basking in superhero glory all weekend. They’re talking to Deco about working on the Marvel sequel and their newfound appreciation of insects.

Michael Douglas (as Dr. Hank Pym): “The only chance we’ve got is both of you.”

Who said you have to go go big or go home? Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas are back for another microscopic adventure in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”.

Paul Rudd (as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man): “She seems … more intense.”

Everything is more intense this time around. After being placed on house arrest, Ant-Man struggles to be a better father — but the best intentions fall apart when he’s lured back to fight crime by his ex and her father.

Paul and Evangeline say it was almost a no-brainer to come back for more.

Evangeline Lilly: “I loved that you just said ‘no-brainer’ doing this one, ’cause I had a lot of questions that are much more like, ‘So what went into this? It must have been very grueling and difficult,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, no.'”

Paul Rudd: “Well, I had no choice. (laughs) No, I was hoping it would be round two. I certainly wanted it to be. I was, you know — I hope there’s round three. I love doing it.”

Michael Peña (as Luis): “Who would have believed in your hour of need you’d turn to us?”

Michael Douglas (as Dr. Hank Pym): “Not me.”

The timeless Michael Douglas got to go back in time during part of the movie, playing opposite Michelle Pfeiffer.

Michael Douglas: “That was on my bucket list. I mean, to work with Michelle Pfeiffer, I didn’t anticipate that we could work together, and it looked like we worked together with each other 40 years ago.”

And, after playing an ant-sized hero, Paul Rudd will forever identify with ants.

Paul Rudd: “I’m like one with the ants. I feel like an ant farm is jail. I wouldn’t ever want to — if anything, I’ll buy an ant farm just to free them. Those are my brothers and sisters behind that glass.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” has crawled into theaters across the country.

