FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge music bash is taking over the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Dozens of artists will be rocking the stage at Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival over the weekend.

Starting April 4, authorities said they’re expecting 20,000 people a day to pack Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“The music festival traffic is going to be pretty heavy,” Fort Lauderdale Police Sergeant Patrick O’Brien said.

Police suggesting people attending the festival to travel together to cut down on some of the traffic headaches.

“If you can use a rideshare app, hop on a water taxi, public transit or carpool if you can. Save yourself the hassle,” O’Brien said.

With the massive crowds expected, officers also warned festivalgoers to be wary of pickpocketers.

“Bottom line is, if you don’t want to lose it, don’t bring it,” O’Brien said.

With a jam-packed schedule throughout each day, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials also suggested people going to make sure to wear sunscreen, wear lightweight clothes and to drink plenty of water.

“We just can’t encourage more to the people to pace yourselves. It’s a long festival, and it’s a long day, so make sure to please stay hydrated and stay in groups,” Battalion Chief Kimberly Wells said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they will have increased police presence, both in-uniform and undercover, as well as paramedics onsite at a medical tent once the festival begins.

Festival organizers said the festival has managed to raise nearly $5 million that’s used to bring awareness and support ocean conservation efforts over the past 11 years.

