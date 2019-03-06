Annual Wynwood St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl expands to 2 days

Like Abraham Lincoln famously said in his Gettysburg Address, “The only reason one should leave a bar is to proceed to another bar.” Or something like that. Look, we’re no history experts, but we know a great St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl when we see one, and this is one.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, which means you have a great excuse to drink … a lot.

Stephanie Ardila, Where Locals Go: “This is our third annual St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl here in Wynwood. We’re doing it a little bit differently this year. Instead of hosting it one day, we’ll be doing two days.”

Cheers to that.

The weekend crawl includes more than a handful of stops throughout Wynwood.

Most important?

SHOTS Miami.

That’s where you begin the night.

Stephanie Ardila: “I usually suggest people come here to the check-in as early as possible just to get the full experience without having to rush from venue to venue.”

Plus, you get a lot of good stuff.

Laurie Ayash, SHOTS Miami: “First stop on the bar crawl! You get fun swag, beads, hats, candy and drinks!”

Along the crawl, you get five free drinks, along with drink specials and no cover charge.

SHOTS is offering up intoxicating deals on Irish whiskies, or you can go for these special shots.

Laurie Ayash: “The Green Lantern is a little sweet, a little sour. It’s got a melon liquor, it’s got a tart vodka. It’s super delicious, green, festive.”

After drinking and playing some bar games, you can walk or stumble — no judgments here — over to another stop on the crawl.

Like The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill, where you can drink and drink some more.

Stephanie Ardila: “Usually, people love it because they get to go to venues they haven’t been to before, and they get to find a place that they actually like and stay at.”

Whether you stay or continue on the crawl, please drink responsibly.

Tickets range from $10 to $30.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-st-patricks-bar-crawl-in-wynwood-tickets-53929050241

