MIAMI (WSVN) - The world of boating has docked in South Florida for the annual Miami International Boat Show.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is one of many venues that will be displaying vessels of all varieties at the event.

Exhibitions will also be on the water as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.

While some attendees are buyers, others like to window shop at events like these.

“It’s always nice to dream,” said one guest.

The world’s largest display of boats and mega yachts kicked off Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber proudly welcomed guests to attend the show at six of its different venues over the next five days, bringing in N estimated billion dollars.

“This is something very special to us, and we’re humbled to be the host of this,” he said. “We like showing off a little bit to the world, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”

Among the guests browsing boats up for sale at the convention center were Wayne and Shannan Usiak,

“Well, it’s all about the ride, first of all, We’re primarily fishing people, so it takes a while to learn what boat is right for you,” said Wayne.

“I think it’s great to see all the different options you have, the new stuff that comes out every year,” said Shannan

Another venue where visitors can view boats on land is Pride Park.

Over 100,000 buyers and window shoppers are expected to attend the event.

“For every 167 visitors, a job is supported in this community,” said David Whitaker, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Boats will not be the only arrangements for the audience to marvel at. The latest gadgets and technology on the nautical market will also be available for people to see.

Jim Hergert with Mercury Marine showed off some of the state-of-the-art merchandise.

“This is Mercury’s new 7.5E electric outboard [motor],” he said. “The greatest thing about this is, you turn the thing on and off with the push of a button. There’s no start procedure like you do with a gas engine, but it also has a digital display to give you a lot of feedback.

Hergert then opened up the motor for a closer look.

“Battery inside integrated, and you can plug it in anywhere,” he said.

One highlight visitors should not miss is the 45-foot Everglades 455 center console boat. The price tag: $1.9 million.

The Everglades sleeps two and has an enclosed head with a shower.

But even the Everglades is dwarfed by a boat that, at 378 feet long, is the largest to be put on display at a boat show in North America. It is currently on display at Island Gardens Marina, on sale for $355 million.

General admission is $42 for adults and $16 for children ages 6 to 12.

Guests who would like to see an overview of what the show will present can do so on their website.

Every morning until Sunday, the show starts at 10 a.m. and will end at various times throughout the week.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the boat show’s website here.

