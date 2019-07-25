Anne Hathaway opens up about infertility while announcing her second pregnancy

(CNN) — Anne Hathaway is ready for her family to get even bigger.

The 36-year-old actress is pregnant with her second child, “The Hustle” star announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣,” she wrote in the caption to a selfie showing her baby bump.

With her announcement, Hathaway also shared her support for women struggling with infertility.

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she said. “Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman had their first child named Jonathan in 2016.

After Hathaway gave birth to her son, the Oscar-winner spoke out about the pressure to get back into shape post-baby.

“Love what you have been given,” she captioned with a photo of her jeans. “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise).”

Hathaway is filming a remake of the 1990 film “The Witches,” based on Roald Dahl’s novel.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.