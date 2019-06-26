Annabelle terrorizes the Deco Drive team

Shireen seems to have a good relationship with the creepiest doll on the planet, but others — not so much.
Here’s a bit more of Annabelle’s Deco Drive visit.
*Lynn walks into her office*
*Lynn sees Annabelle sitting on her chair and gets scared*
Lynn Martinez: “[Expletive!] God! What the hell?! Get that thing out of my office. [Expletive!] Get it out! Get out! Get out! Get out! Get ooouuuuut!”
*Lynn pushes Annabelle out of her office*
