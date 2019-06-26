Annabelle makes a creepy visit to Deco Drive

If you’ve seen the movies, you’ll know that it’s very important to keep Annabelle locked in her case at all times. Unfortunately, she got out, and the first place she went to was South Florida. We’re still trying to calm our nerves after Annabelle’s Deco Drive visit.

Shireen Sandoval: “OK, so I have to track this. I have to go to the editing bay.”

*Shireen runs into a repairman at her office*

Shireen Sandoval: “Hey, what’s going on?”

Repairman: “Nothing. We’re fixing the electric in here.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Well, where am I supposed to work?”

Repairman: “I don’t know. Go use the upstairs office or something. I don’t know. We gotta fix this.”

*Shireen sighs*

Shireen Sandoval: “OK.”

*Shireen walks through WSVN to get to the upstairs office*

*Creepy music starts playing*

*Shireen walks through a long, dark hallway*

Shireen Sandoval: “Man … I guess this is it.”

*Shireen sits down and gets to work at a desk*

*Creepy music continues*

*Annabelle starts sneaking up behind Shireen*

Shireen Sandoval: “Woo, hey, Annabelle. You’re crazy, sneaking up on me like that. Come here. How have you been? Look at your dress. It’s so pretty. I love the hair. Give me a kiss. Oh, you’ve been sneaking up on everybody all day.”

*Shireen laughs maniacally*

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.