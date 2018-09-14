If your best friend went missing, would you go looking for them? In the movie “A Simple Favor,” that’s what happens. Deco sat down with one of the stars of the film and its director to talk about this exciting new “friller.”

Mystery, intrigue and killer fashion. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in “A Simple Favor.”

Shireen Sandoval: “How would you categorize the movie? Is it suspense? Is it thriller? Is it ‘friller?'”

Paul Feig: “It’s ‘friller!'”

Anna Kendrick: “It’s ‘friller.’ Yay!”

Anna and director Paul Feig, who made a stop in Miami Thursday to talk about the film, say the movie is a “friller,” a funny thriller.

Paul Feig: “It’s a thriller in the style of the old Hitchcock movies, and I’m not saying I’m Alfred Hitchcock.”

Anna Kendrick “Oh, my God, he’s so conceited.”

Paul Feig: “I just love watching those movies, because they were always fun.”

Anna plays Stephanie, a mommy vlogger.

Shireen Sandoval: “If you were a vlogger, what would your expertise be? Mine would be shoes, by the way.”

Anna Kendrick: “I love watching those videos on Instagram of people decorating cookies.”

Cookie decorating vlogger. Got it.

So, Anna’s character befriends Emily, played by Blake. Emily is a mysterious fashion exec. The two become besties after their kids bond at school.

Anna Kendrick (as Stephanie Smothers): “Are you OK?:

Blake Lively (as Emily Nelson): “I’m fine, but I do need a simple favor.”

Then the unthinkable happens: Emily goes missing.

Stephanie goes looking for her, and things just don’t add up.

Stephanie becomes, shall we say, obsessed. Maybe it’s that kiss the women shared, like the one Lynn’s been promising me for years.

Shireen Sandoval: “If you could give me some tips about a perfect onscreen kiss. We wanna look good.”

Paul Feig: “I know.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Because we are very vain here in Miami.”

Paul Feig: “Well, Lynn, listen up. It has to be a moment of pure emotion. It has to have something behind it. It needs to be for a purpose.”

If you like bold entertainment with a fashionable twist and an onscreen girl kiss, do yourself a favor and see “A Simple Favor.” You can thank me later.

The fashion in the film is inspired by the director. It’s actually how Paul dresses: three-piece suits, snappy vests and great wing-tip shoes. The costume designers just translated it into what Blake wore.

“A Simple Favor” is now showing in theaters.

