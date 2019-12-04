Anna Faris thanks fire department after carbon monoxide scare on Thanksgiving

WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Anna Faris attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's "Overboard" at Regency Village Theatre on April 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Anna Faris and her family had a close call on Thanksgiving Day.

The actress and her family were in Lake Tahoe at a rental home over the holiday last week when two family members fell ill. What they thought was altitude sickness turned out to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Multiple fire departments in the Lake Tahoe area responded, including crews from North Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire and Truckee Fire.

Faris took to Twitter to thank them.

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” Faris wrote.

They also responded to Faris’ tweet, “So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!”

The home did not have carbon monoxide detectors, according to authorities.

“I think there’s a series of events here that unfolded that made this a fortunate near-miss,” North Tahoe Fire Protection District Fire Chief Michael Schwartz told KOLO-TV. “Otherwise I think we would be talking about a Thanksgiving Day tragedy.”

