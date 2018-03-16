MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A slew of big names in music are about to descend on Miami Gardens to delight concertgoers during the 2018 Jazz in the Gardens this weekend.

The event, which is celebrating its 13th year, kicked off with a party at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday night.

The S.O.S. Band got revelers in a festive mood at the bash.

“We kick off this festival with a really big party, a prelude to what’s gonna happen tomorrow,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

The two-day event will bring together A-list jazz, funk and R&B artists.

“Tonight, we’ve got dancing, we’ve got the food, we’ve got drinks, and we’ve got a lot of fly fashion apparel here,” said attendee Zavita Williams, who rocked some funky eyewear herself.

Reveler Hilton Bush traveled across state lines to make to the festival. “I’m from Connecticut. I traveled to Tampa. That’s where my boy picked me up — he lives in Tampa — and we drove down to Miami for the concert.”

Eight-time Grammy winner Anita Baker is one of the big headliners this year. The legendary singer’s appearance is a big deal, considering she just announced the beginning of her farewell concert series at the end of March.

Baker’s set at the Gardens fest could be the last time to see her perform live before she retires.

Former American Idol Fantasia will also take the stage this weekend.

Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan, whose career has spanned over five decades, with hits like “Through the Fire,” will also grace concertgoers with a performance.

R&B singer Joe Thomas is set to perform, too.

While world-renowned talent is featured at the festival, local artists also get an opportunity to spread their wings, and hopefully get discovered.

“The turnout is great. The community supports it. People from around the country and around the world for the festival, so we’re very happy,” said Gilbert.

Jazz in the Gardens runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

