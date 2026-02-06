MIAMI (WSVN) - The residents of Jungle Island made their wild game picks ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The park’s cockatoo had first pick and selected the Patriots to win.

Next up were the lemurs, emus and capybaras. It appeared to be a house divided.

The final pick went to a wallaby who predicted the Patriots to be the Super Bowl winners come Sunday.

The final prediction score was six picks for the Patriots and four for the Seahawks.

