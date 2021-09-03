Angelina Jolie’s new pet project is getting a lot of buzz. The Academy Award winner teamed up with Vogue” to show why bees are such an important part of the environment. We got to tag along during her “vizzz-it” to Women for Bees in France.

In March 2021, Angelina Jolie was named the godmother of UNESCO Guerlain’s Women for Bees Program.

Angelina Jolie: “I wasn’t a young environmentalist. I’m more a humanist. I’ve been very active in displacement and the politics of fighting against persecution, but it always leads back to the environment. Even displaced people are often displaced because of the damage to the environment.”

Angelina Jolie: “I thought I knew something about bees and beekeeping and training, and I thought I understood the importance, but really, when you really dig into it, and you really start to learn about what, for example, we would lose — 30% of the honey bees disappearing — and had we not had the beekeepers, we would lose them. What happens when we lose them? What happens when we lose them all?”

Angelina Jolie: “I would like to think that programs like this will be happening all over the world. So maybe this is the bees, maybe there’s the tree planing. I hope there are many, and I hope they overlap, and I hope it’s just the new way we live.”

