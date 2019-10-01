Angelina Jolie returns in highly-anticipated sequel, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

The original made almost $800 million at the box office worldwide, so you have to wonder why it took so long to bring it back. The good thing is, based on some early reviews, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is worth the wait.

She’s the mistress of evil with…

Angelina Jolie: “A bit of wild. A bit of abandon. A bit of wickedness!”

Angelina Jolie dons the iconic horns and cape again for the the highly-anticipated premiere of the “Maleficent” sequel, and five years can change a lot.

Elle Fanning: “For Angelina and I specifically, our relationship has grown, too, because we can now talk about things that we couldn’t talk about before together. You know, I’m older, so we can drink wine together now!”

But this role for Jolie has been an even longer time coming.

Angelina Jolie: “I got a call from my brother saying, ‘I heard there’s going to be a ‘Maleficent’ movie. You have to make a call,’ because he knew how much I loved her when I was little. I was so happy when I got the call.”

The star-studded cast wouldn’t have wanted to give us this treat during any other month but October.

Elle Fanning: “Spooky! I mean, it’s a villain movie, right? I think ‘Maleficent’ is the best Halloween costume.”

Angelina Jolie: “It’s my favorite holiday. I dye the pool red. I do all that crazy stuff.”

Although all that fanfare is back, the story has certainly evolved.

Angelina Jolie: “It’s not often that Disney takes such a known story and allows it to expand in a whole new way with whole new characters, a whole new world.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor also joined the cast as Conall and said the movie is more than just any old Halloween flick.

Chiwetel Ejiofor: “There’s a real theme here, you know, of the nature of family, the families you have, the families you choose, and how those things can be in conflict and how they’re resolved.”

Michelle Pfeiffer made her debut in the “Maleficent” universe as the cunning Queen Ingrith.

Aurora’s future monster — I mean — mother-in-law.

Michelle Pfeiffer: “She is kind of a force of nature herself. And, you know, there’s really nobody like her.”

Angelina Jolie: “And nobody had really ever asked the question of what exactly or who exactly is ‘Maleficent,’ and where did she come from. Now, we meet her kind. It was a very cool day on set the first time I came in, and I wasn’t the only one with horns.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will hit theaters on Oct. 18.

