Angel Hair Shrimp/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Want a quick, delicious Italian seafood recipe that the whole family will love? We’ve got you covered as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Angel Hair Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 pound Angel Hair pasta

2 tbs. olive oil

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and de-veined

3-4 cloves chopped garlic

Juice of one lemon, and lemon zest

1/2 cup dry white wine

6 tbs. butter

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Method of Preparation:

Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package. Drain and set aside.

Add olive oil to a pan, and when it’s hot, add shrimp and sauté until it gets pink for just a couple of minutes. Don’t over cook!

Remove the shrimp and set aside. Now, add the garlic and sauté for about a minute until it’s fragrant. Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and white wine. Stir well, raise the heat and let the liquid reduce a bit for several minutes.

Add butter and let it melt, then add the pasta. Turn off the heat, and stir well to combine. Add the shrimp back in with the parsley and lemon zest, and stir again.

To Plate:

Garnish to taste (you can add Parmesan or whatever you like). Enjoy!

Serves: 4-6

