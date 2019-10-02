Andrea Bocelli announces annual concert for Valentine’s Day at AmericanAirlines Arena

MIAMI (WSVN) - Andrea Bocelli has announced he will return to Miami for his annual Valentine’s Day concert in 2020.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Bocelli will treat Miami fans to his greatest love songs in celebration of the most romantic holiday of the year.

His Valentine’s Day performance will be presented by The Frost School of Music and produced by Gelb Productions.

Citi cardholders will be able to pre-order tickets starting Monday, Oct. 7, while general ticket sales start Monday, Oct. 14 on Ticketmaster.

Bocelli will perform at the AmericanAirlines Arena Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

For more information, click here.

